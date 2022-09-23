Doyle Collects Four Hits in 6-4 Loss to Space Cowboys

September 23, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sugar Land, TX - Despite a four-hit night by Isotopes center fielder Brenton Doyle, Space Cowboys catcher Korey Lee launched a pair of homers that marked the difference in a 6-4 victory for Sugar Land on Friday night at Constellation Field.

Doyle continues to impress in his first stint at Triple-A, as he is 8-for-15 with a pair of triples and one homer in four games.

The Isotopes got on the board first when Doyle tripled with one out, then scored on a base hit by Carlos Pérez. Sugar Land came back with four runs in the bottom half off Logan Allen, highlighted by Lee's two-run homer.

Albuquerque tied the game with a three-run fifth inning. Pérez delivered another RBI single, as did Jonathan Morales. Following a pitching change, Dom Nuñez brought home the tying run with a sacrifice fly.

Lee struck again with a solo homer in the sixth, as the Space Cowboys went back ahead, 5-4.

Despite the rough beginning for Allen, he was able to hang in for six-plus innings. He allowed just three baserunners after the first inning, including a stretch where he retired 11 hitters in a row.

Topes Scope: - Doyle recorded his fourth career four-hit game, and first since July 24, 2022 for Double-A Hartford. His career high was a five-hit game for Advanced-Rookie Grand Junction on Sept. 2, 2019. Tonight was the first time Doyle reached base safely five times in a contest since the aforementioned July 24 performance.

- Doyle has tripled in two straight games, the first time an Isotopes player has a three-bagger in consecutive contests since Ryan Vilade on Aug. 21 at Tacoma, then Aug. 23 vs. Round Rock.

- Herron extended his on-base streak to 13 games. During the stretch, he is batting .378 (17-for-45) with three doubles, a triple, three homers, six RBI and two stolen bases.

- Pérez has two hits in three of his last four games. He is 6-for-15 with a double, homer and five RBI during this series. Pérez is tied with Coco Montes for second on the club with 29 multi-hit contests.

- Allen became just the fourth Isotopes starter to work into the seventh inning this season (Riley Smith, 6/18 vs. SL; Karl Kauffmann, 8/26 vs. RR; Zach Neal, 9/15 vs. OKC).

- The Isotopes have surrendered 141 runs in the first inning, the most in all of professional baseball. The four-run first also marked the 65th time Albuquerque has allowed four or more runs in a frame this season.

- Albuquerque's three-run fifth was the 116th time they have scored at least three times in an inning during the campaign.

- Lee was the 18th player to have a multi-homer game against the Isotopes in 2022, and the first since C.J. Hinojosa on Sept. 10 vs. El Paso.

- Montes is hitting .212 in 52 road games, compared to .327 in 56 contests at Isotopes Park. Tonight was the 21st time he went hitless on the road.

On Deck: Albuquerque will play their penultimate road game of the season Saturday. Right-handed pitchers Brandon Gold and Jimmy Endersby are scheduled to start. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. from Constellation Field.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.