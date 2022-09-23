TikTok Star Randy Gonzalez to Throw out Ceremonial Pitch Friday for Space Cowboys

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Houston-based TikTok star Randy Gonzalez will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys game at 7:05 p.m. Friday night at Constellation Field as part of their Colon Cancer Awareness Night.

Gonzalez, 34, and his six-year-old son, Brice, have grown to fame on TikTok with their posts as the "Enky Boys." Randy Gonzalez announced earlier this year that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer. Randy Gonzalez will be throwing the ceremonial first pitch on behalf of the Colon Cancer Coalition.

Friday's first pitch will take place at approximately 6:55 p.m.

The Space Cowboys are hosting Colon Cancer Awareness Night on Friday, which will include in-game reads of facts regarding colon cancer and informational booths throughout the ballpark to help spread awareness on prevention and treatment.

