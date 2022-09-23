El Paso Earns Third Straight Win Over Oklahoma City
September 23, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 6-2 Friday night to win their third consecutive game. El Paso is now in first place by three games over Oklahoma City in the Pacific Coast League's East Division with five games remaining in the regular season.
El Paso starter Pedro Avila allowed only one run in six innings. Over the past two games, Chihuahuas starting pitchers have allowed only three runs in 14 innings. Avila struck out nine Dodgers, moving his season total to 122 to set a new Chihuahuas single-season record. Chris Smith and Carlos Pimentel previously held the record with 121 strikeouts.
Chihuahuas right fielder Brandon Dixon went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, his 13th home run in his last 20 games. Dixon has homered in three consecutive games. Friday was the Chihuahuas' 83rd win to set a new single-season team record. El Paso has won eight of its last 10 and 17 of its last 21 games.
Box Score: Dodgers 2, Chihuahuas 6 Final Score (09/23/2022) on Gameday (milb.com)
Team Records: Oklahoma City (80-65), El Paso (83-62)
Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 pm Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City LHP Robbie Erlin (5-3, 6.96) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from September 23, 2022
- Dodgers Drop Game, 6-2, to Chihuahuas - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Korey Lee's Two-Homer Effort Leads Space Cowboys to Victory - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- El Paso Earns Third Straight Win Over Oklahoma City - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Doyle Collects Four Hits in 6-4 Loss to Space Cowboys - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Aviators® Announce Season Awards for 2022 Campaign; Shea Langeliers Recipient of the Mayor's Trophy - Las Vegas Aviators
- Space Cowboys Game Notes vs. Albuquerque - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. Round Rock (7:05 PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - September 23, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- TikTok Star Randy Gonzalez to Throw out Ceremonial Pitch Friday for Space Cowboys - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Aces to Open Final 3-Game Homestand Monday Night, Before Heading to Pacific Coast League Championship - Reno Aces
- Rainiers Grind Express to a Halt, 10-1 - Tacoma Rainiers
- Aces Falter in 6-2 Loss to Aviators - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Chihuahuas Stories
- El Paso Earns Third Straight Win Over Oklahoma City
- El Paso Gets Past Oklahoma City 3-2
- Chihuahuas Rally past Oklahoma City to Reclaim Sole Possession of First
- Oklahoma City Spanks El Paso 16-1
- El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to Receive Check at Chihuahuas Game Saturday