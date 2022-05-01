Rainiers Drop Sunday Series Finale in Vegas, 6-5

Las Vegas, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (7-17) lost another back and forth affair in Las Vegas on Sunday by a 6-5 final, as the Aviators (13-11) finished a 12-game homestand by taking four of six from Tacoma. The Rainiers, who will continue this 12-game road trip on Tuesday, slipped to 3-6 in their frequent one-run games.

Las Vegas took a 2-0 lead in the second inning, when Tacoma native Nate Mondou narrowly missed a homer to the right field alley, instead settling for a two-run double. A half-inning later however, the Rainiers put up a four-run top of the third, after Erick Mejia, Mason McCoy and Cal Raleigh (2-for-4, BB) strung together consecutive one-out singles. Brian O'Keefe then walked with the bases loaded, before Zach Green (2 RBI) and Ben Ramirez (2-for-4) each rapped run-scoring singles to centerfield.

The Aviators' third and final run off of Tacoma starter Daniel Ponce De Leon came with two out in the sixth, on a Christian Lopes RBI single. Ponce de Leon narrowly missed a consecutive quality start, lasting 5.2 IP: 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K. The right-hander threw the most pitches in a Rainiers start this season, 106. Las Vegas starter Collin Wiles went five innings, allowing four (earned) runs on eight hits. He walked one and struck out five; each starter settled for a no-decision.

Las Vegas took their second lead of the game in the seventh, when a walk and single set the table for a Vimael Machin two-run double, putting the Aviators back in front, 5-4. Shea Langeliers added an RBI single, making it a 6-4 ballgame.

Tacoma kept fighting in the eighth, when Marcus Wilson destroyed his fourth homer to left field. The two-out solo shot pulled the Rainiers within a run, and tied him for the club lead with Green, Sam Haggerty and Joe Odom. With an exit velocity of 109.7, it was the hardest hit ball of the afternoon by four miles per hour.

Southpaw Sam Selman came on for the eighth and ninth, securing five outs for his second save of the series. He surrendered the Wilson home run - the only homer of the game - but retired the Rainiers in order in the ninth to wrap it up.

The Rainiers are off on Monday for a travel day. They'll open their next series at Salt Lake - their second against the Bees this season - on Tuesday. It'll be a 5:35 p.m. PT first pitch at Smith's Ballpark.

