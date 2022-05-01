Aviators Fly by Rainiers on Saturday, 10-2

Las Vegas, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (7-16) will try for a six-game split to wrap their week in Las Vegas on Sunday, after the Aviators (12-11) ran away with a 10-2 win on Saturday night in the desert.

Las Vegas went in front 1-0 in the first inning, on consecutive doubles by Ramon Laureano and Vimael Machin. It was 3-0 after three innings when Shea Langeliers hit his third homer of the series and his second two-run homer to straightaway centerfield in as many nights.

The Rainiers were on the board in the fifth, when Mason McCoy doubled with one out, and Billy Hamilton gapped a double with two, trimming the Las Vegas lead to 3-1.

Vegas went ahead 5-1 in the fifth, when Machin hit an RBI double, and Langeliers later muscled his fifth homer in six games out to left field, and his fourth long ball since the Rainiers hit town on Tuesday. Tacoma took one back in the visiting sixth when Marcus Wilson doubled home Cal Raleigh (walk).

The Aviators busted the game wide open in their half of the sixth, scoring five times, highlighted by a Luis Barrera solo homer (3), an RBI double from Tacoma native Nate Mondou and a Langeliers RBI groundout.

Las Vegas left-hander Jared Koenig scattered five hits over 5.2 IP for a winning decision, and both runs against him were earned. He struck out nine, walking only one. Tacoma starter Asher Wojciechowski allowed three earned runs over five innings, with five strikeouts and a walk. Patrick Weigel fired two scoreless innings for the Rainiers (1 H, 1 BB, 2 K), while Riley O'Brien worked a perfect eighth.

The series will conclude on Sunday, shortly after Noon in the Summerlin neighborhood of Las Vegas. RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (2-1, 5.19) will get the ball for the Rainiers, against Aviators RHP Collin Wiles (2-1, 3.71).

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2022 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

