Padlo plates 6, homers thrice in Sunday finale defeat

Albuquerque, N.M. - Despite four home runs, three from first baseman/left fielder Kevin Padlo, the Sacramento River Cats (13-11) fell 16-8 in Sunday's finale to split their series at the Albuquerque Isotopes (10-14).

Padlo, who was playing in just his fourth game for Sacramento since arriving via trade from Seattle on April 26, went 3-for-5 with four runs and three two-run home runs.

He plated the game's first run for the second straight day, launching his first homer of the day with a two-run shot to left-center.

After Albuquerque took a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the fourth, Padlo regained the advantage for Sacramento with his second two-run shot.

Padlo lined his third home run of the day in the top of the sixth, this one off the left field foul pole, to get the River Cats within two.

Third baseman David Villar hit his team-leading eighth home run of the season in the second inning, and was one of three players in the game to be hit-by-pitch twice. The 25-year-old also leads the team with 17 runs and 23 RBIs.

Following the off day, left-hander Enmanuel De Jesus (0-0, 7.30) will kick off the River Cats' series-opener with the Bay Area-affiliated rival Las Vegas Aviators. De Jesus will take on right-hander Parker Dunshee (0-1, 4.15) on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Padlo became the first Sacramento hitter to hit three home runs in a game since outfielder Chris Shaw vs Reno on Aug. 29, 2019.

Designated hitter Ricardo Genovés also had a strong day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and a walk.

Sacramento pitchers allowed a season-high 16 runs on 21 hits and four walks.

