Offense Powers Topes Past Cats, 16-8

Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes trailed by four after three innings but their offensive exploded for 16 runs between the fourth and eighth innings, plating at least one in every frame during that span, to beat the River Cats, 16-8, in the series finale Sunday afternoon at Isotopes park.

With the win, the Isotopes split the six-game series with Sacramento.

Offensively, the Topes collected 21 hits and four doubles. Ryan Vilade had a game-high five hits with three RBI. Garrett Hampson and Coco Montes each drove in four RBI. Other than Vilade, five players registered multi-hit efforts: Taylor Snyder (four), Montes (three), Brian Serven (two), Sean Bouchard (two) and Scott Schebler (two).

The River Cats got on the board in the first behind a two-run clout from Kevin Padlo. They added to their lead, 4-0, two innings later when David Pillar smoked a solo shot to right and Jhonny Pereda hit a sac fly.

But Albuquerque stormed back to take a 5-4 lead with five runs in the fourth. Montes collected his first two RBI with the Topes on a double and then came around to score on a fielder's choice. Vilade capped the frame with a two-run single. However, Padlo's second homer of the game, a two-run shot, in the fifth gave the lead right back to the River Cats.

The back-and-forth battle continued as the Isotopes plated five runs for the second-straight inning to lead, 10-6. Carlos Perez, Montes, Snyder and Vilade all connected on RBI singles while the fifth run came around on a fielding error. Sacramento cut into the lead in the sixth with Padlo's third homer of the game, a two-run shot.

The home team got both of those runs back, however, in the bottom half of the sixth on a two-run single from Hampson, giving the Topes a 12-8 advantage. Albuquerque's lead grew to 15-8 in the seventh on RBI singles by Montes and Snyder and an RBI double by Serven. They added one more in the eighth on a throwing error.

Matt Dennis took the no decision after relenting six runs, five earned, over 4.0 innings on seven hits, three homers and two walks with three strikeouts. The bullpen relented just four hits and two runs over the final five frames. Reagan Todd earend the win.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque hasn't won a series against Sacramento since the Aug. 16-19, 2018, four-game set, 3-1.

-Dennis has now relented at least five runs and at least one home run in his last four starts.

-The Isotopes are now 2-2 in series finales.

-Over the first four series of the year, the Topes are 1-2-1.

-With the 16 runs scored, the Topes set a new season-high in runs, and it's the most runs in a game since Aug. 24, 2019, when they scored 17 against Fresno.

-The 21 hits are the most in a game since Aug. 24, 2019, when they registered 22.

-Montes tallied four doubles over his first 11 at-bats for the Topes. He also has a double in all three games with the Triple-A club and his third three-hit game of the season, first with the Topes. It was also his first four RBI game since he had five on Aug. 8, 2021, with Hartford..

-Snyder registered his fourth multi-hit effort this year. It was his first four hit-game since June 19, 2021, with Double-A Hartford.

-Hampson tallied four RBI for the first time since Sept. 12, 2021, when he had five against the Phillies.

-Vilade tallied his first five-hit game of his pro career.

-The fourth and fifth innings saw the Topes score five runs for the third and fourth times this year and second-straight game.

-Opposing starting pitchers have compiled a 15.27 ERA over 40.2 innings on 85 hits and 17 homers.

-The Topes plated double-digit runs for the seventh time this season. On Deck: After an off-day Monday, the Isotopes will travel to Oklahoma City to begin a six-game set against the Dodgers Tuesday at 10:05 am MT.

