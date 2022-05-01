Dodgers Win Battle of Offenses

The Oklahoma City Dodgers' offense broke out for a season-high 15 runs Sunday afternoon in a 15-10 win against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in the series finale between the teams at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Stefen Romero racked up six RBI and hit two doubles, while Tomás Telis had a game-high three hits and four RBI and Drew Avans hit a three-run homer as the Dodgers scored 14 straight runs from the first through fourth innings. Sugar Land (10-14) took a 2-0 lead early in the game. The Dodgers (15-9) quickly answered, scoring four runs in the bottom of the frame to take the lead. OKC's first three batters of the game drew walks to load the bases for Romero who cleared the bases with a double down the right field line. Telis added a RBI single for a 4-2 lead. In the third inning, OKC added four more runs with a sacrifice fly by Romero and a three-run homer by Avans. The Dodgers tacked on six more runs in the fourth inning with a two-run double by Romero, bases-clearing double by Telis and a bases-loaded walk by Vargas for a 14-2 advantage. Sugar Land then scored eight runs over the final three innings, including six runs in the seventh inning. The Dodgers plated their final run of the game on a sacrifice fly by Ty Kelly in the eighth inning as OKC picked up a third-straight win.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers' 15 runs Sunday were a season high and the most runs scored by the team since a 15-10 win Aug. 8, 2021 in Albuquerque...On the other hand, the 10 runs allowed by the Dodgers were the third-most allowed by the team this season and most since a 12-1 loss in Sacramento April 23. It was the first time this season an OKC opponent scored in double digits and lost.

-Stefen Romero went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and tied his career-high mark with six RBI - also the most RBI by an OKC player in a game this season. Over his last two games, he is 4-for-8 with nine RBI and three doubles. Romero played the last five seasons in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball and his six RBI Sunday tied his domestic career high first set May 12, 2012 with High Desert against Rancho Cucamonga...Romero became the first OKC player with six RBI in a single game since Matt Davidson totaled six RBI Aug. 28, 2021 against Las Vegas in OKC.

-The Dodgers compiled seven extra-base hits Sunday, including a season-high five doubles. It was the team's highest extra-base hit total since racking up a season-high eight April 10 against Albuquerque in OKC...Sugar Land outhit OKC in the game, 12-11, as OKC improved to 3-8 when being outhit this season...In the third inning, the Dodgers hit for a team cycle, collecting a triple by Miguel Vargas, single by Tomás Telis, home run by Drew Avans and a ground-rule double by Omar Estévez. Also in the four-run, four-hit inning, Kevin Pillar drew a walk and Stefen Romero hit a sac fly.

-Tomás Telis reached base in all four of his plate appearances, going 3-for-3 with a walk, double, two runs scored and four RBI. He has hit safely in eight of his 10 games this season, batting 14-for-39 (.359) overall with seven RBI and six runs scored.

-Miguel Vargas notched OKC's league-leading 14th triple of the season in the third inning and went 2-for-3 with a RBI, two walks and game-high three runs scored. It was Vargas' second triple of the season.

-Drew Avans' homer in the third inning extended OKC's stretch of consecutive games with a home run to six straight, tying OKC's season-high mark. Over his last two games, Avans is 4-for-8 with a double, triple, homer and three RBI.

-With Sunday's victory, the Dodgers have now won three consecutive games, as well as four of their last five games. The Dodgers won the series against Sugar Land, 4-2.

-OKC's offense drew a season-high 11 walks and leads the PCL with 121 walks this season. Eddy Alvarez, Miguel Vargas, Kevin Pillar and Andy Burns each drew two walks.

-Pitcher Caleb Ferguson continued his Major League Rehab Assignment Sunday, making his second appearance with OKC. He started the game and pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing two unearned runs and a single with a strikeout. He faced four batters and threw 18 pitches, including 12 strikes.

-Oklahoma City and Sugar Land combined for four hit by pitches. OKC's Eddy Alvarez was hit by a pitch for a league-leading fifth time this season. The Space Cowboys were hit by three pitches and lead the PCL with 17 HBP's this season.

What's Next: After a day off Monday, the Dodgers continue their homestand and open a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday on a Field Trip Day at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

