Bees Fall to Express in Weather-Shortened Series Finale

May 1, 2022







The Salt Lake Bees dropped the final game of a three-game series with Round Rock Express Sunday afternoon 9-4. The game was declared an official game in the bottom of the eighth inning due to inclement weather and wet grounds. The Bees are now 12-12 and the Express improve to 15-9.

Salt Lake scored four runs on just four hits while the Express offense put together 11 hits, their most in the series. David MacKinnon went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and Dylan King made his first Triple-A appearance on the mound after being brought up from Advanced-A Tri-City. He went four-plus innings and gave up three runs on four hits.

The Bees were the first to put runs on the board with a bases loaded walk and MacKinnon's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third inning. However, the Express would score nine runs over the next four innings, highlighted by a three-run double in the fifth. Salt Lake added two more in the sixth, but it wouldn't be enough as the game was declared an official game after a 35-minute rain delay in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Bees will have an off-day Monday before opening a six-game series with the Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

