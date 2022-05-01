OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 1, 2022

May 1, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Sugar Land Space Cowboys (10-13) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (14-9)

Game #24 of 150/Home #12 of 75

Pitching Probables: SUG-RHP Shawn Dubin (1-0, 1.29) vs. OKC-LHP Caleb Ferguson (0-1, 81.00)/RHP Sam Gaviglio (2-2, 5.11)

Sunday, May 1, 2022 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 2:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers close out their series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 2:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. They enter the finale with a 3-2 lead in the series after winning back-to-back games as well as three of the last four games.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored seven unanswered runs and held the Sugar Land Space Cowboys scoreless over the final eight innings during a 7-1 win Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Space Cowboys took an early lead in the first inning with a RBI single by David Hensley. The Dodgers answered in the second inning to take the lead for good. Stefen Romero's RBI single tied the score before Tony Wolters followed with a RBI single for a 2-1 advantage. Jason Martin drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning to plate OKC's third run. Romero's two-run double in the seventh inning gave the Dodgers a 5-1 lead. Jake Lamb capped the night with a two-run homer out to right field in the eighth inning. Robbie Erlin (2-1) pitched the final five innings for OKC and held Sugar Land scoreless and to two hits, with a season-high eight strikeouts.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Caleb Ferguson (0-1) continues his Major League Rehab Assignment and is scheduled to open today's game...On Thursday night he started and pitched one-third of an inning while facing four batters. He struck out the first batter he faced before a triple, walk and RBI single got him to his pitch limit (20 pitches/12 strikes). It was his first game action since September 2020 after undergoing Tommy John surgery for the second time...In 2020, he posted a 2-1 record with a 2.89 ERA in 21 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He had 27 strikeouts against three walks in 18.2 IP and finished with a 1.02 WHIP...He made 96 total appearances for LA Dodgers between 2018-20, including six starts and owns a 3.93 ERA with 140 K's in 112.1 IP...He made his Triple-A debut with Oklahoma City May 26, 2018 and Major League debut with Los Angeles June 6, just 11 days apart...He was selected by the Dodgers in the 38th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of West Jefferson High School (Ohio).

Sam Gaviglio (2-2) is slated to follow Ferguson and make his fifth appearance of the season...Gaviglio made his first start Tuesday to open the current series, allowing five runs on six hits over 3.0 innings with three walks and three strikeouts and was charged with a loss. All five runs were unearned, as the defense committed three errors behind him...Gavigilio had been working in a tandem with Beau Burrows and entered his first four games out of the bullpen, pitching at least 3.0 innings each time...Gaviglio signed with LAD as a free agent Jan. 31, 2022 after splitting last year with Triple-A Round Rock and SSG Landers of the KBO in Korea...He spent the entire 2019 season as a member of Toronto's bullpen, making a career-high 52 appearances...He made his ML debut May 11, 2017 with the Seattle Mariners at Toronto, striking out the first batter he faced...He was selected by St. Louis in the fifth round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Oregon State University.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2022: 3-2 2021: 12-12 All-time: 15-14 At OKC: 9-8 The Dodgers meet Sugar Land for the first time this season and for the first time since Sugar Land became rebranded as the Space Cowboys following their 2021 Triple-A debut season as the Skeeters...The teams split their 2021 season series, 12-12, and both teams went 6-6 on their home fields. The Dodgers won nine of the first 12 games before Sugar Land took nine of the final 12 games. The Skeeters also won six of the last seven games between the teams...The teams last met Aug. 19-24 at Sugar Land, with the Skeeters winning the series, 5-1, including three one-run victories...The Dodgers outscored Sugar Land, 141-128, while the Skeeters outhit the Dodgers, 221-199...Keibert Ruiz led OKC with 23 hits, including a team-best five homers, tying Zach Reks for a team-best 16 RBI in the series...Dodgers pitchers Aaron Wilkerson and Darien Núñez each went 3-0 against Sugar Land last season with Wilkerson racking up 24 K's in 21.1 innings and Núñez notching 19 K's in 14.2 innings...The Dodgers have won back-to-back games against Sugar Land after Sugar Land had won 11 of the previous 15 meetings between the teams.

On the Lamb: Jake Lamb moved into the OKC team lead with his fifth home run of the season Saturday night, sending a two-run blast into the upper deck in right field. It was his second homer in as many games. Lamb also homered in three straight games April 9-12...He went 2-for-4 overall Saturday for his fourth multi-hit outing in his last six games. During that time, Lamb has hit safely in five of the six games and is 9-for-21 (.429) with two homers, a double, six RBI, three runs scored and four walks...He leads the team lead with eight multi-hit games and six multi-RBI games.

Mound Matters: After four of the first five batters of the game reached base for Sugar Land, Dodgers pitchers Mike Wright Jr. and Robbie Erlin combined to retire 25 of the final 30 batters of the game and hold the Space Cowboys scoreless over the final eight innings. During the 30-batter stretch, Sugar Land collected three hits, walked once and reached once on an error. Neither Wright or Erlin faced more than four batters in any of the final eight innings and only had one runner advance to third base. They also held Sugar Land 0-for-the-last-9 with runners on base...Saturday marked the fourth time this season OKC allowed one run or less in a game and the third time this season OKC has allowed four or fewer hits in a game...Including last night, the Dodgers have held opponents to two runs or less in five of their last eight games, going 4-1 in those contests. However, in the other three games during the stretch they have allowed at least seven runs each game and a total of 27 runs (0-3)...Wright and Erlin combined for 11 strikeouts yesterday for OKC's fifth straight double-digit strikeout game and 15th of the season. Erlin's eight punchouts are tied for the most by any Dodgers pitcher this season marked his highest strikeout total since a 10-strikeout performance June 27, 2015 with El Paso at Tacoma (5.0 IP).

First Offense: The Dodgers' offense compiled its highest run total in nine games Saturday night. Prior to last night, the team had been held to four runs or less in seven of the previous eight games. OKC has scored a total of 30 runs over the last nine games combined. The team went 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position after going 5-for-47 over the previous eight games combined...Jake Lamb's homer last night extended OKC's stretch of consecutive games with a home run to five straight. The team homered in a season-high stretch of six consecutive games April 15-21.

All Walks of Life: The Dodgers drew seven more walks yesterday and have 17 walks over the last three games after being held to a combined five walks over the previous three games. OKC's 110 walks this season pace the league and rank second in all of Triple-A (Lehigh Valley - 122)...OKC pitchers allowed four walks Saturday - but only one over the final eight innings - and had two walks Friday after the team issued 16 walks through the first three games of this series. The Dodgers have allowed 101 walks so far this season, four behind league-leading Sugar Land.

That's My JM: Jason Martin reached base in all four of his plate appearances Saturday, going 2-for-2 with two walks, a double, RBI and two runs scored. He has hit safely in each of his first four games against the Space Cowboys, going a combined 6-for-13 with two RBI, three walks and three runs scored...Martin took over the team lead with 23 hits this season and is now tied with a team-leading six doubles.

Fast Times in Bricktown: Each of the Dodgers' last nine games have been completed in less than three hours as well as 11 of the team's 14 games since enforcement of the 2022 Pace of Play rules began April 15. In the team's first nine games of the season before the rules went into effect, the average time of game was 3 hours, 8 minutes. Since then, it's been trimmed to 2 hours, 46 minutes...In the 18 nine-inning games played between OKC and Sugar Land last season, the average game time was 3 hours, 34 minutes. Through the first five meetings this season, game times between the teams have ranged from 2 hours, 14 minutes to 2 hours, 58 minutes.

Taking One For the Team: Kevin Pillar and Eddy Alvarez were both hit by pitches Saturday and OKC now has a combined 13 HBP's to start the season - tied for second-most in the PCL and one behind league-leading Sugar Land's 14. Alvarez has been hit five times, tying him for the league lead, and Pillar has been plunked three times to be tied for fourth in the PCL.

Bricktown Debut: Seven-time MLB All-Star and 2017 American League MVP José Altuve played in the second game of a Major League Rehab Assignment with Sugar Land Saturday. The Houston Astros infielder went 1-for-3 with a double, walk and run scored. Over his two games in OKC, Altuve is 3-for-7. He has been on the 10-Day Injured List with a left hamstring strain since April 19...OKC served as the Astros' Triple-A affiliate from 2011-14, but Friday marked Altuve's first-ever game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Altuve made his Major League debut with the Astros in 2011, making the jump from Double-A.

Around the Horn: This is the second straight series the Dodgers enter the finale with a chance to win the series. Last year they were 5-0 in such situations but lost in their first try this season last Sunday in Sacramento...Stefen Romero collected a game-high three RBI yesterday, going 2-for-4 with a double. He has now played in three games with OKC since joining the team April 26 after starting the season on the Injured List. He is 3-for-10 with two walks...Tomás Telis has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 10-for-28 (.357) with three multi-hit games...Today is the recently optioned Andre Jackson's 26th birthday.

