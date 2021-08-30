Rain "Spills" on the Monarchs and Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Kansas City Monarchs (63-30) and Sioux Falls Canaries (34-58) scheduled Monday night game from the "Bird Cage" was postponed due to rain in South Dakota Monday night. About two hours before first pitch, "the falls" from the sky opened as a strong storm with lighting moved into the area. As game time approached, a steady rain fell on an off at the ballpark and the field remained covered. There is more rain in the forecast for the evening in the Sioux Falls area.

The two teams will play two seven inning games Tuesday beginning at 5:00 p.m. with both teams expected to keep their scheduled starters. The game 1 match up will feature a pair of right-handers, with Justin Donatella (4-1, 3.11 ERA) going for Kansas City, while Joey Wagman (1-1, 3.50) goes for Sioux Falls. The game 2 probable starters are righty Keyvius Sampson (3-1, 3.94) for the Monarchs while the "birds" will turn to lefty Kris Regas (0-0, 0.00).

First pitch tomorrow night is set for 5:00 p.m. and the game can be heard on the Monarchs Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 4:30 p.m. and the video stream airing on aabaseball.tv.

The Monarchs seven game road trip continues Wednesday night when the two clubs wrap up the three game set from Sioux Falls Stadium with a first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Post season tickets can be purchased by calling (913) 328-5618 or by visiting monarchsbaseball.com/tickets.

