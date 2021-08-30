Railroaders Return to Depot for Playoff Push

CLEBURNE, Texas - With the first-ever playoff appearance firmly in their sights, the Cleburne Railroaders head back to The Depot for eight more regular season games jam-packed with giveaways that will decide the outcome of the South Division race.

Entering play on Monday, the Railroaders sit in second place in the division with a game-and-a-half-game lead over Lincoln and a two-game lead over Sioux City. After wrapping up a series in Lincoln over the weekend, Cleburne hosts the Houston Apollos for four games Monday-Thursday, and then the Kansas City Monarchs Friday-Monday to conclude the regular season.

Several fan-favorite promotions highlight the remaining schedule, including Mustache Monday and the final Doggos at The Depot on Tuesday. Wednesday, September 1 is the first Celebration of Pickles Night, with an appearance from Dillon the Pickle of the Portland Pickles.

Thursday we honor the first responders in our community by partnering with the Chisholm Trail 100 Club. The following night is the final La Moderna Fireworks Show of the season, plus Meals on Wheels Night in partnership with Meals of Wheels of North Central Texas. The Railroaders will wear special teal uniforms to be auctioned off after the game.

The final home series of the season continues with Texas Rangers Night on Saturday, September 4. Special appearances from Rangers mascot Captain and the Rangers Six Shooters highlight the evening, with unique prizes for fans wearing their Rangers gear. A Lone Star Legacy night celebrating former Cleburne outfielder Oscar "Fudge" Frame rounds out the weekend, with a special 1:00 PM first pitch time on Labor Day to conclude the homestand.

