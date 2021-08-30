Canaries, Monarchs Postponed to Tuesday

August 30, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







SIOUX FALLS - Tonight's game between the Sioux Falls Canaries and Kansas City Monarchs have been postponed due to inclement weather.

The contest will be made up as part of a 5/7:30 pm doubleheader Tuesday at Sioux Falls Stadium.

RHP Joey Wagman (1-1, 3.50 ERA) and LHP Kris Regas (2021 Debut) are expected to start for the Canaries. RHP Justin Donatella (4-1, 3.10 ERA) and RHP Keyvius Sampson (3-1, 3.94 ERA) are expected to start for Kansas City.

It ain't over til it's over! The Sioux Falls Canaries have eight more Birdcage Bashes -- eight more opportunities to have the best family fun you'll have all year... maybe even your life! We'll have Superhero Saturday, a Harry Canary Bobblehead Day, and an I Don't Wanna Work Office Space Bash to close the season. We'll give someone a Kansas City Baseball Ticket Package -- 4 tickets to a Royals game + 4 tickets to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum -- and celebrate Negro League Baseball and its history in South Dakota. We have a Game Show Night, Hair Band Hysteria Night, and a Caddyshack Night.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.