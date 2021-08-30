Canaries Head Back to Sioux Falls for Final Stretch

SIOUX CITY - The Sioux Falls Canaries dropped both games of a doubleheader at Lewis and Clark Park Sunday. The Canaries rallied to tie Game 1 3-3 in the 7th before dropping the contest on a walkoff single 4-3. The Birds were shutout for the second time this season 3-0 in Game 2.

Wyatt Ulrich and Mitch Glasser each picked up RBI on sacrifice flies in the third inning of Game 1 to put the Canaries up 2-0. After falling behind 3-2, Angelo Altavilla knocked a game-tying double to right center with two outs in the final inning. The X's won the game on a walkoff single by Mitch Ghelfi.

Angel Ventura was credited with the no-decision after allowing three runs (three earned) as the Sioux Falls starter in Game 1. Colby Wyatt (1-5) suffered the loss after allowing the game-winning single. Ty Culbreth pitched well as the Canaries starter in Game 2, limiting Sioux City to just one run on a Sebastian Zawada solo homer in five innings. He suffered the loss and is now 7-8 on the season.

Brandon Bosher (2-4) earned the win in Game 1 and the save in Game 2 for Sioux City. Jose Sermo set the Explorers single-season franchise record with his 28th homer in the sixth inning of Game 2.

The third game of the series between the Canaries and X's has been postponed and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader at The Birdcage at 3 and 6 pm Saturday, September 4. Tickets for one game will be good for both.

