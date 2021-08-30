Sugar Rush: Sweet Teats Prevail 6-3 over Cougars

Franklin, WI - Playing as the Milwaukee Sweet Teats in their wildly unique candy-themed jerseys, Adam Brett Walker went 3-4 at the plate and 5 Sweet Teats batters recorded RBI's en route to a 6-3 victory over the Kane County Cougars on the Franklin Field regular season finale on Sunday.

The Sweet Teats wasted no time adding to the highlight reel, as Brett Vertigan made a spectacular catch in center field to retire Cougars' right fielder Nick Anderson.

Although Milwaukee could not capitalize on Walker II's double in the first inning, the Milkmen did convert in the second inning when Trey Martin used a single to score Christian Correa after the latter doubled.

The top of the lineup continued their contributions in the 3rd inning and featured a two-out rally. Walker II ignited the attack by singling and advancing to second base on an error by Kane County third baseman Gavin Lavalley. One batter later, Cole Sturgeon brought Walker home with a single and Mikey Reynolds got in on the act, bringing home Sturgeon with a triple to make it 3-0.

Milwaukee's starter Ryan Zimmerman did not have many hiccups in the series finale as the Cougars could not get on the scoreboard until the 4th. Even then, the visitors could only scratch across one run as Mitch Reeves doubled to center field.

Walker continued his good day at the plate in the 5th inning after the Milkmen's third baseman Logan Trowbridge singled and stole his 37th base of the year. The hometown kid Walker singled his teammate in with a single to left field, giving the Sweet Teats a 4-1 lead.

Kane County drew closer in the top of the 6th when Kacy Clemens tripled to start the inning and scored his team's second run on Lavalley's single. After Reeves singled, shutdown reliever Kyle Mora came in to to relieve Zimmerman, proceeding to induce the first pair of outs in the inning with a double play. However, a wild pitch to Nick Conti allowed Lavalley to score and make it 4-3.

Milwaukee would not play around with close leads any longer, tacking on two runs in the bottom of the 7th. Aaron Hill singled to start the inning and eventually scored on a single from Trowbridge. Sturgeon brought in the final run of the game, doubling to score Trowbridge and put the Sweet Teats ahead 6-3.

Milwaukee relievers Zach Hartman and Nate Hadley each allowed one baserunner in the 8th and 9th innings respectively but neither scored, ensuring a series victory in Sunday's rubber match for the Sweet Teats.

With the win, Milwaukee can clinch a playoff spot with both one win (against either Lincoln or Gary) and one loss by the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

The Sweet Teats will revert back to their original nickname of the Milkmen when theyl travel on Monday before taking on the Lincoln Saltdogs at Haymarket Park on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 P.M.

