American Association Game Recaps

Kansas City Monarchs 2, Houston Apollos 0

Darnell Sweeney tallied one hit and one RBI to lead Kansas City to a 2-0 win over Houston Sunday afternoon.

Ibandel Isabel drove in a run and Charcer Burks doubled for the Monarchs.

Aaron Takacs and Taylor Zeutenhorst tallied two hits each for Houston.

Dalbert Siri picked up the win and Jameson McGrane the save for Kansas City. Auggie Martinez took the loss for Houston.

Milwaukee Milkmen 6, Kane County Cougars 3

Cole Sturgeon tallied two hits and two RBI to lead Milwaukee to a 6-3 win over Kane County Sunday.

Adam Brett Walker II added three hits and one RBI. Logan Trowbridge and Trey Martin contributed one hit and one RBI each.

Mitch Reeves led Kane County with two hits and one RBI. Gio LaValley added one hit and one RBI.

Ryan Zimmerman earned the win and Nate Hadley the save for Milwaukee. Marty Anderson took the loss for Kane County.

Lincoln Saltdogs 8, Cleburne Railroaders 2

Edgar Corcino tallied three hits and two RBI to lead Lincoln to an 8-2 victory over Cleburne Sunday.

David Vidal tallied one hit and two RBI for Lincoln. Justin Byrd picked up two hits.

Alay Lago and D.J. Peterson added two hits and one RBI for Cleburne.

Ben Wereski picked up the win for Lincoln and Kevin Hilton the loss for Cleburne.

Gary SouthShore RailCats 8, Winnipeg Goldeyes 5

Michael Woodworth and Alec Olund tallied two hits and three RBI each to lead Gary SouthShore to an 8-5 win over Winnipeg Sunday.

Billy Cooke tallied three hits and two RBI at Gary SouthShore.

Deon Stafford picked up two hits and two RBI for Winnipeg. Kevin Lachance picked up three hits. Tyler Hill, Wes Darvill and Logan Hill added two hits each.

John Sheaks earned the win and Tasker Strobel the save for Gary SouthShore. Greg Harris picked up the loss.

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 6, Chicago Dogs 1

Manuel Boscan drove in three RBI on a hit to lead Fargo-Moorhead to a 6-1 win over Chicago Sunday.

Jordan George and Nick Novak tallied three hits each for the RedHawks. John Silviano and Alex Boxwell added two hits each.

Brennan Metzger, Anfernee Grier, T.J. Bennett and Harrison Smith tallied one hit for Chicago.

Mark Finkelnburg took the win and John Baker the loss.

Sioux City Explorers 4, Sioux Falls Canaries 3 (Game 1/7 innings)

Mitch Ghelfi singled in Blake Tiberi to lead Sioux City to a walk-off win over Sioux Falls Sunday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Ghelfi tallied two hits and two RBI for Sioux City.

Angelo Altavilla tallied one hit and one RBI for Sioux Falls. Wyatt Ulrich and Mitch Glasser drove in one run each.

Brandon Brosher picked up the win and Jordan Sandbreg the loss.

Sioux City Explorers 3, Sioux Falls Canaries 0 (Game 2/7 innings)

Jose Sermo drove in two runs to lead the Explorers to a 3-0 win over Sioux Falls in game two of a doubleheader Sunday.

Nick Franklin added two hits for Sioux City.

Mitch Glasser tallied two hits for Sioux Falls. Garrett Hope added one hit.

Patrick Ledet took the win and Brandon Brosher the save. Ty Culbreth took the loss.

