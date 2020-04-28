RailRiders Join the Show with IL Clubs

April 28, 2020 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





MOOSIC, PA - As teams across the country await the start of the 2020 season, clubs from the International League have banded together to form an online competition on PS4 using MLB The Show20. Play begins this week with 10 teams participating and the RailRiders eIL season begins tonight against the Buffalo Bisons at 7 PM.

Each team will play one series a week; one game each as themselves against the computer version of their respective opponent, and one game man vs. man using their Major League affiliate against the representative of their opponent. Teams can broadcast their games on their own streaming site of choice. The RailRiders can be found on Twitch.tv with the tag SWBRAILRIDERS.

The remaining eOpening Week features Charlotte battling Norfolk, Lehigh Valley against Louisville, Syracuse taking on Pawtucket and Durham against Rochester.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's games will be played by Michael Harvey, the team's Director of Group Sales. Michael is an avid gamer and plays Rocket League at an expert level, but is planning on providing top tier competition on the RailRiders behalf.

Standings will be kept throughout this competition and the best records will advance to an ePostseason.

The best way to track the RailRiders play in this virtual IL is by following Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. For more information, visit swbrailriders.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.