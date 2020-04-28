Scranton/Wilkes-Barre participating in MiLB CommUNITY First Campaign

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have announced that they are joining MiLB CommUNITY First, a new national initiative developed by Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) in conjunction with Feeding America®, to raise funds for local food banks and to honor individuals risking their lives on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The local benefactor is the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank in Pittston.

RailRiders fans are encouraged to visit MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst through May 31 to donate. Once on the site, fans can choose their donation amount and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders as the recipient of their donation to direct funds to the NEPA community. For every $10 donated, the RailRiders will donate one ticket to a future home game this season or in 2021 to a local hero of the pandemic.

"In these trying times, we should do what we can to help those in need around us," said John Adams, the RailRiders Team President. "Minor League Baseball, as an industry, has always done a great job in community-driven events and focused efforts like this. Donations to this cause will help benefit our region immensely. While we are certainly aware that times are tough financially for many, this is a tremendous way for those who can donate to make an impact."

School closures, rising unemployment and rising poverty due to quarantine and extended stay-at-home orders have disproportionately impacted people already at risk of hunger and could result in an estimated additional 17.1 million people experiencing food insecurity in the next six months, according to Feeding America. As the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a network of more than 200 affiliates, Feeding America has projected a $1.4 billion shortfall in the next six months alone.

In response, contributions from RailRiders fans and Minor League Baseball will help ensure families and individuals across the country most impacted by the pandemic are fed and cared for during these uncertain times.

Join the national campaign by donating and selecting Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst and use #MiLBCommUNITYFirst on social media to show your support.

