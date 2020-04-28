Bisons to Face IL Foes in MLB the Show 20 Championship Tournament

April 28, 2020 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





As the 2020 season remains on hold, the Buffalo Bisons are joining with several other International League teams to take part in an eSports tournament featuring MLB The Show 20 on PS4, presented by Seneca Resorts and Casinos...Nothing else comes close.

Each team will play a series of three games a week, including a head-to-head matchup against an opposing team representative, beginning the week of April 27. The league has been separated into two different divisions of six teams, with the top two from each division making for playoffs following a five-week regular season. That will be followed by a championship series.

The Herd is represented by 'The Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro, who will play two games a week as the Bisons against the computer as their IL counterpart, as well as one game every Thursday as the Toronto Blue Jays against the parent club of the opponent.

All three games can be followed live on Twitch: twitch.tv/BuffaloBisons. The results and standings will also be updated on social media throughout the tournament.

The Bisons are scheduled to play the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in the opening week of the eLeague, with the schedule for each of the next four weeks set as well:

Week 2: vs. Charlotte

Week 3: vs. Norfolk

Week 4: vs. Durham

Week 5: vs. Rochester

*Stayed tuned to the Bisons social media feeds for exact start time of weekly twitch games.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.