Fan Donations to Benefit Local Food Bank, Provide Free Ticket to Local Heroes
April 28, 2020 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the launch of MiLB CommUNITY First, a new national initiative developed with Feeding America® to raise funds for local food banks and honor individuals risking their lives on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the initiative, the Louisville Bats are accepting donations that will benefit Louisville's local Feeding America Food Bank, the Dare to Care Food Bank, and provide a free ticket for an upcoming Bats home game to a local hero.
Fans can visit MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst through May 31 to donate. Simply select the "Louisville Bats" from the "participating team name" drop down menu on the website to activate our team's donation to the program.
Each $10 donation will provide one ticket to a local hero, such as hospital staff, first responders, nursing home staff, grocery store employees and many others, to a future Bats home game. The monetary donations will go directly to the Dare to Care Food Bank as they continue to support our community during this time of need.
Fans are also encouraged to use #MiLBCommUNITYFirst on social media to show their support.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 28, 2020
- Fan Donations to Benefit Local Food Bank, Provide Free Ticket to Local Heroes - Louisville Bats
- Mud Hens Join MiLB Effort to Feed America - Toledo Mud Hens
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre participating in MiLB CommUNITY First Campaign - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Tides Join Minor League Baseball's CommUNITY First Campaign - Norfolk Tides
- Minor League Baseball Launches CommUNITY First Campaign - IL
- RailRiders Join the Show with IL Clubs - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Nominate a 'Community All-Star' to be Recognized by the Bisons - Buffalo Bisons
- Bisons to Face IL Foes in MLB the Show 20 Championship Tournament - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Louisville Bats Stories
- Fan Donations to Benefit Local Food Bank, Provide Free Ticket to Local Heroes
- Meet Buddy Bat, Andy Armadillo for Texas Roadhouse Takeouts
- Bats to Stream Live Concert from Ballpark to Treat Fans to Show, Raise Money for Charity
- Bats, Hot Rods & Legends Announce "Team KentuckyÃ¢ÂÂ COVID-19 Relief Effort
- Bats to Re-Air Original Broadcast of First Home Game at Louisville Slugger Field