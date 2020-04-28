Fan Donations to Benefit Local Food Bank, Provide Free Ticket to Local Heroes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the launch of MiLB CommUNITY First, a new national initiative developed with Feeding America® to raise funds for local food banks and honor individuals risking their lives on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the initiative, the Louisville Bats are accepting donations that will benefit Louisville's local Feeding America Food Bank, the Dare to Care Food Bank, and provide a free ticket for an upcoming Bats home game to a local hero.

Fans can visit MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst through May 31 to donate. Simply select the "Louisville Bats" from the "participating team name" drop down menu on the website to activate our team's donation to the program.

Each $10 donation will provide one ticket to a local hero, such as hospital staff, first responders, nursing home staff, grocery store employees and many others, to a future Bats home game. The monetary donations will go directly to the Dare to Care Food Bank as they continue to support our community during this time of need.

Fans are also encouraged to use #MiLBCommUNITYFirst on social media to show their support.

