Mud Hens Join MiLB Effort to Feed America

Toledo OH - The Toledo Mud Hens today announced they are joining MiLB CommUNITY First, a new national initiative developed by Minor League Baseball (MiLB) in conjunction with Feeding America ©, to raise funds for local food banks and to honor individuals risking their lives on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mud Hens fans are encouraged to visit MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst through May 31 to donate. Once on the site, fans can choose their donation amount and the Toledo Mud Hens as the recipient of their donation to direct funds to the Toledo/Northwestern Ohio community. For every $10 donated, the Mud Hens will donate one ticket to a future home game this season or in 2021 to a local hero of the pandemic.

"This is a great partnership to help communities across America and goes to core of what Minor League baseball teams are all about," says Toledo Mud Hens General Manager Erik Ibsen. "Not only will this help people in need in the Toledo area, but we'll also be recognizing those essential workers who are on the job during this difficult time."

School closures, rising unemployment and rising poverty due to quarantine and extended stay-at-home orders have disproportionately impacted people already at risk of hunger and could result in an estimated additional 17.1 million people experiencing food insecurity in the next six months, according to Feeding America. As the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a network of more than 200 affiliates, Feeding America has projected a $1.4 billion shortfall in the next six months alone.

In response, contributions from Mud Hens fans and Minor League Baseball will help ensure families and individuals across the country most impacted by the pandemic are fed and cared for during these uncertain times. Join the national campaign by donating and selecting Toledo Mud Hens at MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst and use #MiLBCommUNITYFirst on social media to show your support.

