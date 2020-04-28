Syracuse Mets Helping to Raise Money for the Food Bank of Central New York as Part of Minor League Baseball's CommUNITY First Campaign

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are helping to raise money for the Food Bank of Central New York. Minor League Baseball announced on Tuesday the launch of a new initiative with Feeding America to raise funds for local food banks and to honor individuals risking their lives on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Syracuse Mets along with many other Minor League teams are participating in this CommUNITY First initiative. The campaign begins on Tuesday, April 28th and goes until Sunday, May 31st. Money raised by the Syracuse Mets will support the Food Bank of Central New York.

To donate, fans can visit MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst and select the Syracuse Mets as the community they want to support. Fans can also support other MiLB communities. For every $10 donated, the MiLB team in the selected community will donate one ticket to a home game this season or in 2021 to a local hero of the pandemic.

"When the Minor Leagues come together and unify our respective communities, we become a strong force able to do a lot of good," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. "I love that the money raised will stay in each of our communities and that together, across the Minor Leagues of Professional Baseball, we will be able to feed a lot of people through the local food banks. I hope our fans are able to participate."

Here is how the process works:

Visit MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst from now until May 31st

Select the Syracuse Mets from the drop-down menu of participating teams

Select the amount of money you want to donate ($10 minimum)

Your payment is processed, and you will receive a thank you confirmation email

Donations for the Syracuse community will be allocated to the Food Bank of Central New York

Final donation totals and the number of tickets expected to be donated to local heroes will be shared the first week of June

