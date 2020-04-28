Nominate a 'Community All-Star' to be Recognized by the Bisons

There may not be baseball yet this season, but when it does come time to gather once again at Sahlen Field to cheer on the Bisons, it will be because of another group of All-Stars... our Community All-Stars.

The Doctors, the Nurses, the Public Servants, the Teachers, the Grocers, Fire/Police/EMS... There are so many individuals in our communities that have made it their goal to help others in this unprecedented time in our lives.. And it's time to recognize these heroes for the efforts they make every day.

We need your help in forming our 'All-Star Team'

The Buffalo Bisons and their great partners at KeyBank want to recognize and thank those individuals that are going above and beyond to help others and to help us all get that much closer to normalcy. And while looking to our healthcare, emergency services and elected officials is a great place to start, we want to hear about any individual who is helping others!

Use this form below to nominate a 'Community All-Star' that you feel deserves some extra recognition. Each week, we will highlight up to three new members to our 'All-Star Team' on our social media channels by giving them their very own virtual 'Community All-Star Trading Card.'

As our team builds, we'll post the All-Stars on Bisons.com and then hopefully soon we will also be able to recognize our All-Stars at a future Bisons game!

Keep those recommendations coming and don't forget to add a photo so we can build our Community All-Star Team!

