RailRiders Game Postponed
May 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game against the Buffalo Bisons scheduled for Sunday afternoon at PNC Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. The RailRiders and Bisons will announce a make-up date and time later this week.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is off on Memorial Day and opens at six-game set at home against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday, June 1, at 6:35 P.M. PNC Field returns to 100% capacity on Tuesday night.
For tickets and more information on guideline changes, visit www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
16-6
