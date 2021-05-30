Bulls' Streak Snapped at Eight in 5-0 Defeat to Jumbo Shrimp

May 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Durham Bulls News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - Bulls right fielder Ryan Boldt recorded a multi-hit effort, however Jumbo Shrimp left fielder Corey Bird clubbed two of Jacksonville's four home runs and starter Josh A. Smith tossed seven solid innings in a 5-0 victory that snapped Durham's eight-game win streak on Sunday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Over the course of their eight-game win streak, the Bulls outscored their opponents 57-23. They had also outscored Jacksonville 38-7 in their previous five games prior to Sunday afternoon's series finale.

Smith (7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K) earned his second victory, yielding two hits and two walks while fanning six in his seven strong frames. Relievers Brett Eibner (1.0 IP, BB, K) and Steven Okert (1.0 IP) preserved the shutout with a scoreless inning apiece, while Durham righty Adrian De Horta (3.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) suffered the defeat.

Bird bashed his first longball as part of a two-run second frame that also included a big fly from 2B Bryson Brigman. Three innings later he went deep with another solo home run before CF Monte Harrison's two-run shot made it 5-0. Boldt (2-4, 2B) recorded both of Durham's hits in the contest, with RF Vidal Brujan and CF Josh Lowe each reaching base once via walks, while C Brett Sullivan got on base when he was hit by a pitch.

Following a league-wide off day on Monday, the Bulls are set to return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, June 1 to start a six-game homestand versus the Norfolk Tides. First pitch of Tuesday's series opener is scheduled for 6:35pm ET. Starting pitchers have not yet been determined. Tickets for that series, as well as for Durham's six-game homestand with Charlotte between June 8-13, are now available at durhambulls.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.