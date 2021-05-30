Sounds Sweep Clippers, Win 12th Straight
May 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds completed the sweep with a 9-3 win over the Columbus Clippers Sunday afternoon at Huntington Park. Nashville has won 12 straight games and completed their second consecutive six-game sweep.
Nashville jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI-double from Dylan Cozens and a two-RBI single from Christian Kelley. In the bottom half, Tyler Krieger cut the Nashville lead to 3-2 with a two-run homer for Columbus.
The Sounds started to pull away in the fourth as Tyrone Taylor hit a sacrifice fly to center and Corey Ray brought home two runs with a double to make it 6-2, Nashville.
Taylor launched a two-run homer in the sixth to put Nashville up 8-2, just two batters later, Cooper Hummel hit his first homer of the year to extend the Sounds lead to 9-2.
The Clippers got a run back in the seventh on a solo home run from Ryan Lavarnway to cut the Nashville lead to 9-3.
Nashville starter Bowden Francis earned the win in his Triple-A debut. The right-hander gave up just two runs on four hits in five innings and struck out eight.
Game one of the six-game series in Charlotte is scheduled for Tuesday night at 6:04 central time. Left-hander Blaine Hardy (1-0, 4.11) starts for Nashville, Charlotte's starter is to be determined.
Post-Game Notes
Nashville completed their second straight six-game sweep (Gwinnett, Columbus) and has won 12 straight...the winning streak is the longest since the 15-game winning streak that matched a franchise record from July 29-August 14, 2018.
The Sounds have the franchise's best record through 23 games (18-5).
Nashville recorded a season-high in hits (14).
Tyrone Taylor has hit safely in all four games with Nashville...batting .533 (8-for-15) with 7 runs, 2 doubles, 3 home runs, and 8 RBI.
The Sounds averaged 9.17 runs per game in the six-game series at Columbus.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
