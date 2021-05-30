Jumbo Shrimp Slug Four Home Runs, Shut out Durham in Finale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Corey Bird blasted two home runs and Josh A. Smith delivered seven scoreless innings on the mound to lead Jacksonville to a 5-0 shutout victory over Durham, Sunday, in front of a reduced capacity crowd of 3,269 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Jacksonville (14-10) snaps their six-game losing streak, clocking a season-best four home runs, while Smith's seven-inning start was the longest start for Jacksonville starting pitcher this year.

Bryson Brigman opened the scoring in the second inning by belting a home run to straight away left field, and Bird followed with a line drive shot over the wall in right field off of Adrian De Horta (loss, 0-2), as Jacksonville grabbed a 2-0 lead, by hitting back-to-back home runs for the first time this season.

The long ball continued to fly for the Jumbo Shrimp in the fifth. Bird led off the frame by blasting his second of the game to the back of the bleachers in right field for his first career two-homer game. Two batters later, Santiago Chavez singled into left, and later in the frame Monte Harrison clobbered a two-run homer to left-center to make it 5-0 Jacksonville.

Smith (win, 2-0) struck out six over seven scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and two walks. He never allowed a Bulls runner past second base in the contest.

Brett Eibner followed by working a scoreless eighth inning, and Steven Okert sealed the win with a 1-2-3 ninth.

