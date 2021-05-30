Storm Chasers Complete Series Sweep over Indians

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure the win and complete the series sweep over the Indianapolis Indians on Sunday, 7-2.

The Indians now own a seven-game losing streak, their longest since losing seven consecutive games from May 4-10, 2014.

Omaha (16-7) took the early lead in the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run from Gabriel Cancel off Cody Ponce.

After five scoreless innings, the Indians (11-12) tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the sixth inning by taking advantage of an error by the Storm Chasers. Kevin Kramer reached base on a walk and Bligh Madris hit a hard ground ball to Ryan McBroom who bobbled it to allow Kramer to come around.

Omaha came out hot in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead back with a leadoff double from Emmanuel Rivera and an RBI single from Ryan O'Hearn. With no outs, relief pitcher Braeden Ogle entered with runners at first and second, retired one batter then loaded the bases with a walk to Gabriel Cancel. He hit Sebastian Rivero by pitch to push O'Hearn across the plate and score the eventual winning run. The Storm Chasers scored once more in the inning with a sacrifice fly before Ogle fanned Angelo Castellano to end the inning at 4-1.

The Storm Chasers picked up three more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to extend their lead to 7-1.

In the top of the eighth, Kramer launched his third home run of the season over the right field wall to give Indy its second run of the game.

Cody Ponce (0-1) earned his first loss of the season giving up four runs on four hits while he collected six strikeouts. Mike Shawaryn (1-0) entered in the sixth inning and secured his first win of the season with no hits and three strikeouts.

The Indians return to the Circle City as they begin a six-game series vs. the Columbus Clippers on Tuesday at 7:05 PM. RHP Kevin Herget (0-1, 13.50) will take the mound for the Clippers while Indy has yet to name a starting pitcher.

