Mud Hens Blank Bats, Clinch Second Straight Series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Renato Núñez and Isaac Paredes each homered as the Toledo Mud Hens clinched their second consecutive series win with a 10-0 shutout of the Louisville Bats on Sunday at Louisville Slugger Field.Paredes finished 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two singles, a walk and three runs, while Yariel Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with a trio of singles, a walk, an RBI and two runs to extend his league-best hitting streak to 13 straight games. Derek Hill reached base four times, going 2-for-3 with a two singles, a pair of walks, an RBI and a run, while Aderlin Rodríguez was 2-for-4 with a double, a single, a walk and two runs.

Wily Peralta made his fifth start of the season for the Mud Hens (11-12) and notched four scoreless innings, surrendering two hits and a pair of walks while striking out three. Drew Carlton was credited with his second win of the campaign after hurling two perfect innings as he joined Nolan Blackwood, Jason Foley and Locke St. John in throwing a combined five shutout innings of relief.

The Mud Hens manufactured a run to open the scoring in the top of the second stanza. Rodríguez started the frame with an infield single to short, and Hill lined an opposite-field single into right to put men on first and second with nobody down. After Cole Peterson dropped a sacrifice bunt that placed both runners in scoring position, Brady Policelli grounded out to second to bring home Rodríguez.

Toledo opened up a commanding 4-0 lead an inning later. Paredes drew a one-out walk, and advanced to third when Gonzalez chopped a ground ball off the glove of Louisville (7-15) first baseman Brantley Bell. Núñez then cleared the bases when he pulled a three-run shot down the left-field line for his third home run of the campaign.

The Mud Hens tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the top of the sixth. Rodriguez smashed a leadoff double to center over the head of outfielder L.J. Friedl, before Hill and Peterson picked up back-to-back walks to jam the bases with no outs. Policelli grounded into a 6-4-3 double play that allowed Rodriguez to score, while Daz Cameron singled through the right side to bring in Hill and make it a 6-0 cushion.

The visitors posted another run during their next trip to the plate. Paredes led off with an infield single, and was awarded second base when the throw from third baseman Mike Freeman left the field of play. Gonzalez then hit a single into shallow center to plate Paredes and extend the lead to 7-0.

For good measure, Paredes started the ninth inning with a solo shot to left for his second four-bagger of the year. Later in the frame, Hill earned a bases-loaded walk that scored Gonzalez, and Policelli grounded into a fielder's choice to plate Christopher Proctor and put Toledo in double-digits for the second time in the six-game series against Louisville.

What's Next:

The Mud Hens continue their lengthy road trip on Tuesday when they begin a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds. First pitch from AutoZone Park is set for 8:10 p.m. EDT.

Hens Notes:

- With a two-out single in the top of the first inning, Yariel Gonzalez has recorded a hit in 13 consecutive appearances, which is the longest active stretch in the Triple-A East.

- With a single in the top of the second inning, Derek Hill extended his hitting streak to 11 straight games.

- Toledo's 10-0 win over Louisville on Sunday marks the team's largest margin of victory this season.

- The Mud Hens allowed a season-low three hits in the series finale.

