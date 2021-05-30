Capacity Crowd on Hand as Bats Unable to Notch Series Split
May 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Renato Nunez homered, Isaac Paredes went 3-for-4 and scored three runs and the Toledo Mud Hens routed the Louisville Bats 7-0 on Memorial Day Eve Sunday night at Louisville Slugger Field.
A capacity crowd of more than 5,700 fans packed Slugger Field for the contest. The Louisville faithful were ultimately unable to witness the Bats notch their first series split of the 2021 season as Sunday's outcome sealed a 4-2 series victory for Toledo.
Yariel Gonzalez and Paredes tallied a game-high three hits apiece for Toledo and each both drove in and scored at least one run in the contest. Paredes also went deep in the ninth for the Mud Hens' sixth long ball of the series.
Brantley Bell, Chris Okey and Dwight Smith Jr. singled for Louisville's three hits. Smith Jr. has now reached base in 18 of his 20 games with Louisville and 28 of his last 30 overall Minor League games since June 19, 2019.
Ashton Goudeau took the loss for Louisville with four runs over 3.0 innings, while Drew Carlton picked up the win with his 2.0 scoreless innings in the combined shutout.
The Bats will enjoy Monday off before welcoming the St. Paul Saints to Slugger Field for the first time. The two teams begin a six-game series Tuesday at 7 p.m. with RHP Riley O'Brien (0-1, 2.86) getting the ball for the Bats against St. Paul's LHP Charlie Barnes (2-0, 3.05).
