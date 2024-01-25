Railers Announce Multiple Transactions

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that goaltender Ken Appleby and forward Daylan Kuefler have been assigned to Worcester, while defenseman Trevor Cosgrove has been loaned to the Railers.

Appleby, 28, returns to Worcester for his third season with the Railers. Appleby had most recently been spending time with the New York Islanders of the National Hockey League from December 28th until January 22nd. The Toronto, ON native got into one game with the Islanders in relief on January 15th against the Minnesota Wild, allowing two goals on eight shots faced. The 6'5", 216lb goaltender has mostly played for the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League this year, recording a 2.88 goals against average to go with a .897 save percentage and a 5-5-0 record in eleven games played. Across his two seasons with the Railers from 2021-22 to 2022-23, Appleby has a 27-24-3 record to go with a .912 save-percentage and a 2.95 goals-against-average.

Kuefler, 21, returns to Worcester for his second stint with the team this season. The Stettler, AB native was originally assigned to Worcester by the New York Islanders on December 14th, 2023. In 14 games with Worcester this season, Kuefler has four goals and three assists to go with nine penalty minutes. He was assigned by New York to go to Bridgeport from Worcester on January 18th, where he did not appear in a game for the Islanders. Kuefler was a 6th round draft pick (174th) by the New York Islanders in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The 6'2", 190lb forward played four seasons for the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League. In 184 games with the Blazers, Kuefler scored 144 points (77-67-144).

Cosgrove, 26, comes back to Worcester for the first time since December 27th. While with the Bridgeport Islanders, the Exeter, NH native played in five games. The 6'0", 201lb defenseman scored his first American Hockey League goal on January 13th in a game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, where he was named the third star of the game in a 4-3 loss at home. At the time of his call-up, Cosgrove was leading Railers defensemen in points at 17, and was top-five in the ECHL in shots by a defenseman at 80. Cosgrove was selected to the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic on January 3rd, which he could not participate in due to being with Bridgeport at that time.

