Gladiators Swamped by Everblades

Estero, Fl. The Atlanta Gladiators (14-23-2-0) fell behind 2-0 in the first period and could not pull even as they fell 4-1 to the Florida Everblades (20-11-5-0) Wednesday evening in Estero, Florida.

First Star: Cam Morrison (FLA) - 2 goals, 1 assist

Second Star: Tyler Kobryn (FLA) - 1 goal

Third Star: Sean Josling (FLA) - 1 goal, 1 assist

Florida opened the scoring courtesy of Cam Morrison just before the midway point of the first period to grab a 1-0 lead (9:35).

The Everblades extended their lead to 2-0 late in the first period as former Gladiators forward Tyler Kobryn netted his first of the season for Florida (17:47).

Everblades forward Sean Josling scored his 11th goal of the season to make it 3-0 Florida seven-minutes into the second period (7:54).

Atlanta was quick to respond just 16-seconds later courtesy of Cody Sylvester, who made it a 3-1 game (8:19). Sylvester found some space inside the Everblades zone and sent a long shot home for his 12th goal of the year.

Both teams traded opportunities in the third period, but both net minders stood tall.

With time running out in regulation, Atlanta pulled goaltender Brad Barone in favor of the extra attacker. Cam Morrison sent the puck into the empty net to seal the 4-1 victory.

Evan Cormier made 24 saves on 25 shots in the win for Florida, meanwhile Brad Barone turned aside 34 shots for Atlanta in the loss.

