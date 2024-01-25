Americans Fall to KC 5-1

Allen Americans' Hank Crone in action

Independence, Missouri - The Allen Americans, (ECHL) affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, dropped the first game of a three-game series to the Kansas City Mavericks, by a score of 5-1 on Wednesday night in Missouri.

The Mavericks scored three first period goals on just eight shots in nine minutes of action and never looked back. The lone Americans goal came late in the first period as Johnny Walker scored his third goal of the season.

"The three first period goals really hurt us," noted Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "They are a good team and if you spot them that big of a cushion early in the game, you're looking at a big uphill climb. Also, having to kill off eight KC power plays didn't help our cause".

Hank Crone saw his 18-game point streak come to an end on Wednesday. It was the first time since December 6th that he did not register a point.

Chase Perry made his third straight start in net for the Americans. He stopped 26 of 31 Kansas City shots.

With the loss, the Americans dropped to 17-21-1-0. They remain one point behind fourth place Rapid City, for the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division.

The Americans look to end their four-game losing streak on Friday night when their three-game series against Kansas City resumes.

The Americans outshot Kansas City 35 to 31 for the game. Allen went 1-for-3 on the power play while Kansas City was 1-for-8.

Three Stars:

1. KC - J. Jaremko

2. KC - R. Jones

3. KC - D. Kelley

