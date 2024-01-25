Patrick Kudla Returns to Steelheads from AHL Syracuse

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Patrick Kudla has been released from his PTO with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch as has returned to Idaho.

Kudla, 27, signed his PTO with Syracuse on Jan. 8 and played four games for the Crunch recording three shots and two penalty minutes before being released earlier today. In 33 games for Idaho this season his 31 points and 26 assists amongst ECHL defensemen are fourth.

In 92 career games for the Steelheads dating back to last season he has accumulated 81 points (13G, 68A) while having appeared in eight AHL games split between Tucson, Colorado, and Syracuse.

The Steelheads are on the road this weekend for a three-in-three series vs. the Tulsa Oilers. The puck drops Friday and Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. (MT) and Sunday at 3:05 p.m. (MT).

