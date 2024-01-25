Royals Youth Hockey Clinics - February

RELEASE: Royals Youth Hockey Clinics - February

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, will host the following skill clinics in the month of February:

PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSONS (BY TIME SLOT) at Santander Arena on Friday, February 2 from 4-5 PM, 5-6 PM, 6-7 PM or 7-8 PM.

Learn more, register: Private Small Group Lesson-2/2

PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSONS (BY TIME SLOT) at Santander Arena on Monday, February 5 from 4-5 PM, 5-6 PM, 6-7 PM or 7-8 PM.

Learn more, register: Private Small Group Lesson-2/5

PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSONS (BY TIME SLOT) at Santander Arena on Tuesday, February 20 from 4-5 PM, 5-6 PM, 6-7 PM, or 7-8 PM.

Learn more, register: Private Small Group Lesson-2/20

PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSONS (BY TIME SLOT) at Santander Arena on Tuesday, February 27 from 4-5 PM, 5-6 PM, 6-7 PM, or 7-8 PM.

Learn more, register: Private Small Group Lesson-2/27

All clinics are run by Asst. Director Bryce Witman

To provide top-notch individualized instruction, each slot will have no more than 19 players and 6 goalies.

Goalies, please reach out to Coach Bryce Witman (bwitman@royalshockey.com) before registering.

-

