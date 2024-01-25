ECHL Transactions - January 25

January 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 25, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Mackenzie Dwyer, D

Jacksonville:

Dilan Savenkov, D

Trois-Rivières:

Rylan Parenteau, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Ryan Orgel, D returned from loan to Syracuse

Add Michael Gillespie, F activated from reserve

Delete Bray Crowder, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Delete Ben Yormak, G released as EBUG

Florida:

Add Evan Nause, D assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)

Delete Weiland Parrish, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Taylor Brierley, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ryan Fanti, G activated from reserve

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve

Delete Brett Brochu, G placed on reserve

Delete Matthew Wedman, F loaned to Henderson

Greenville:

Delete Colton Young, F loaned to Ontario

Delete Max Martin, D recalled by Ontario

Idaho:

Delete Ty Pelton-Byce, F loaned to Texas

Iowa:

Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F recalled by Minnesota

Jacksonville:

Add Sean Leonard, D added to active roster (traded from Reading)

Delete Sean Leonard, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Josh Passolt, F assigned by Abbotsford

Orlando:

Add Carson MacKinnon, F activated from reserve

Delete Jaydon Dureau, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Jordan Papirny, G assigned by Henderson

South Carolina:

Delete Josh Wilkins, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Trois-Rivières:

Add Nolan Yaremko, F assigned by Laval

Add Marc-Antoine Pepin, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Zachary Bouthillier, G activated from reserve

Delete Parker Saretsky, F placed on reserve

Delete Matthew Boucher, F placed on reserve

Delete Marc-Antoine Pepin, D traded to Fort Wayne

Tulsa:

Add Kylor Wall, D activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Costantini, D recalled by San Diego

Worcester:

Add Ken Appleby, G assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Add Daylan Keufler, F assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Add Trevor Cosgrove, D assigned by Bridgeport

Add Joe Spagnoli, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Brian Bowen, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Dickinson, D placed on reserve

Delete John Copeland, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)

Delete Joe Spagnoli, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Delete Josh Boyko, G traded to Atlanta

ECHL Stories from January 25, 2024

