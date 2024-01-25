ECHL Transactions - January 25
January 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 25, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Mackenzie Dwyer, D
Jacksonville:
Dilan Savenkov, D
Trois-Rivières:
Rylan Parenteau, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Ryan Orgel, D returned from loan to Syracuse
Add Michael Gillespie, F activated from reserve
Delete Bray Crowder, D placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Delete Ben Yormak, G released as EBUG
Florida:
Add Evan Nause, D assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)
Delete Weiland Parrish, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Taylor Brierley, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ryan Fanti, G activated from reserve
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve
Delete Brett Brochu, G placed on reserve
Delete Matthew Wedman, F loaned to Henderson
Greenville:
Delete Colton Young, F loaned to Ontario
Delete Max Martin, D recalled by Ontario
Idaho:
Delete Ty Pelton-Byce, F loaned to Texas
Iowa:
Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F recalled by Minnesota
Jacksonville:
Add Sean Leonard, D added to active roster (traded from Reading)
Delete Sean Leonard, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Josh Passolt, F assigned by Abbotsford
Orlando:
Add Carson MacKinnon, F activated from reserve
Delete Jaydon Dureau, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Jordan Papirny, G assigned by Henderson
South Carolina:
Delete Josh Wilkins, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Trois-Rivières:
Add Nolan Yaremko, F assigned by Laval
Add Marc-Antoine Pepin, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Zachary Bouthillier, G activated from reserve
Delete Parker Saretsky, F placed on reserve
Delete Matthew Boucher, F placed on reserve
Delete Marc-Antoine Pepin, D traded to Fort Wayne
Tulsa:
Add Kylor Wall, D activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Costantini, D recalled by San Diego
Worcester:
Add Ken Appleby, G assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders
Add Daylan Keufler, F assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders
Add Trevor Cosgrove, D assigned by Bridgeport
Add Joe Spagnoli, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Brian Bowen, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Dickinson, D placed on reserve
Delete John Copeland, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)
Delete Joe Spagnoli, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Delete Josh Boyko, G traded to Atlanta
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 25, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - January 25 - ECHL
- Royals Youth Hockey Clinics - February - Reading Royals
- Patrick Kudla Returns to Steelheads from AHL Syracuse - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Gladiators Swamped by Everblades - Atlanta Gladiators
- Railers Announce Multiple Transactions - Worcester Railers HC
- Americans Fall to KC 5-1 - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Defeat the Rush 4-2 in Series Opener - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.