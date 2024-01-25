Grizzlies Defeat the Rush 4-2 in Series Opener

January 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got goals from 4 different forwards and Trent Miner stopped 32 of 34 to lead the Grizz to a 4-2 victory over the Rapid City Rush on a Wednesday Night at Maverik Center.

Rapid City scored 11 seconds into the contest as Logan Nelson got his 13th goal of the campaign. Utah tied it up 7:42 in as Adam Berg got his 7th of the year. The score was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes of play.

Utah took a 2-1 lead after Alex Beaucage scored from the left point 4:06 into the second period. Beaucage was making his Grizzlies debut after being reassigned from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. The Rush tied it up as James Hardie scored his 6th of the season 8:42 in. Tyler Penner scored what turned out to be the game winner 10:30 in on a great pass from Mick Messner. Utah led 3-2 after 2 frames.

Ryan Sandelin sealed the deal for Utah with an empty net goal with 1 minute left in regulation. Sandelin led Utah with 9 shots on goal. Utah outshot Rapid City 16 to 8 in the third period and 38 to 34 in the contest.

Trent Miner got the victory in net for Utah as he stopped 32 of 34. Rapid City's Connor Murphy stopped 34 of 37 in the loss. Both teams went 0 for 1 on the power play.

The series continues on Friday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Upcoming Games

Friday, January 26, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, January 27, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Guns N Hoses Night.

All Times Mountain.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Tyler Penner (Utah) - 1 goal, +1, 2 shots.

2. Trent Miner (Utah) - 32 of 34 saves.

3. Alex Beaucage (Utah) - 1 goal.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.