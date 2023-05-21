RailCats Top Saltdogs in Series Finale

Lincoln, NE - The Gary SouthShore RailCats (6-3) scored early and often while the pitching and defense stepped up to hold the Lincoln Saltdogs (3-6) at bay en route to a 7-2 win to close out their three-game weekend series.

The RailCats wasted no time getting the scoring started as Michael Woodworth took matters into his own hands to take the lead in the first. He and Gio Díaz singled and executed a double steal to immediately place runners in scoring position, but two straight strikeouts threatened to alleviate the threat. Woodworth then pulled off a straight steal of home, catching the Lincoln battery off guard to put Gary SouthShore ahead 1-0.

In the next inning, however, the Saltdogs struck back. Nick Anderson stroked a two-run home run to left field, placing Lincoln in front 2-1.

Gary SouthShore did not have to wait very long to level the score back up. Daniel Lingua led off the third inning with a triple, and a Woodworth sacrifice fly one batter later evened the RailCats and Saltdogs at two runs apiece.

Both pitchers produced zeroes in the fourth, but the RailCats reestablished their advantage in the fifth. Victor Nova singled and Lingua drew a walk to give Woodworth a chance to bat with two runners on base, and he poked a single through the right side of the infield to untie the ballgame. Díaz then grounded a run-scoring single up the middle, and Emmanuel Tapia brought home another on a groundout, racing Gary SouthShore to a three-run edge.

Working from ahead, John Sheaks kept Saltdogs batters silent on the mound. He tossed a quality start, throwing six innings of two-run ball, striking out three to earn his first win.

The RailCats offense reignited in the seventh as LG Castillo added a late insurance run. He roped a two-out single to chase Jesus Marriaga in from third base after doubling a few batters earlier, providing Gary SouthShore a four-run cushion.

Nova supplied the final run of the contest in the eighth. He deposited a Carson Lance fastball over the bullpen in right field to lead off the frame, and his first home run of the season gave the RailCats even more breathing room in the late stages.

For the final three innings, the RailCats turned to their bullpen to finish off the win, and the trio of Aaron Phillips, Jack Eisenbarger, and Matt Leon combined to shut the door. They kept Lincoln out of the hit column as each reliever notched a strikeout in their turn on the hill, cementing the victory.

The RailCats have a day off tomorrow before heading to Wisconsin Brewing Company Park on Tuesday to open their series against the Lake Country DockHounds (2-6) at 6:35 p.m. All the action can be found via stream on aabaseball.tv or on the radio on 95.9 WEFM and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network through the Mixlr app.

