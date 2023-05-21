Milkmen Smashed by Railroaders as Cleburne Takes the Series.

FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Milwaukee Milkmen were crushed by the Cleburne Railroaders in game six of their six game series, the last of this homestand.

Final Score: Milwaukee Milkmen 3, Cleburne Railroaders 15.

The Lecheros de Milwaukee as they were called on the special day dedicated to celebrating Latin heritage in the game of baseball and Milwaukee, got off to a quick start as a hit from Roy Morales was able to score Drew Ward in the first inning for a 1-0 lead.

A few innings later Cleburne responded with a run of their own, given up by starting pitcher Frankie Bartow in the third and the game was tied at 1.

That's when things began to fall apart for Milwaukee. After giving up just one run in the first four innings, the Milkmen couldn't stop the runs from coming in as Cleburne scored in every inning left in the game and totaled up a score of 15.

Milwaukee was able to score two more runs in the sixth inning with Ward scoring on a fielders choice from Aaron Hill and Miguel Gomez scoring on an error. But after the dust settled the Railroaders took the game and the series 15-3, and four games to two.

The Milkmen now sitting at 4-4 will head down to Kansas City to play the Monarchs for a three game series before coming back to Franklin Field for a rematch of last years American Association championship against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. That series will begin next Friday and we hope to see you there as big things are always happing at Franklin Field!

