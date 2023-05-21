Lake Country Defeats Goldeyes to Avoid Sweep

WINNIPEG, MB - For the first time ever the Lake Country DockHounds (2-6) were victorious at Shaw Park in a 7-3 decision over the Winnipeg Goldeyes (4-5) Sunday afternoon. Prior to Sunday, Lake Country had been 0-5 in Winnipeg. Despite the DockHounds win, the Goldeyes took two-of-three in the series.

The game was 0-0 through two innings and then Lake Country got on the board. With one out and a runner at second base, DockHounds left fielder Thomas Jones singled to left to drive home Pat Adams which made it 1-0.

The DockHounds led 2-0 going to the sixth inning and then opened up the margin to 5-0. A sacrifice fly by second baseman Aaron Simmons, an RBI single by center fielder Pat DeMarco and a passed ball took care of the scoring all against Winnipeg lefty Cam Opp.

The Goldeyes didn't achieve their first hit until the sixth inning when left fielder Javeyan Williams singled off the glove of DockHounds pitcher Tyler Pike (1-0). A couple of batters later, third baseman Dayson Croes extended his hitting streak to nine games with an RBI single to right field.

Winnipeg made things interesting late when catcher Chris Burgess delivered a two-run two-out double in the ninth but the Goldeyes got no closer.

Pike went seven innings, he gave up two hits, one run (earned), he walked one, and struck out six. Carlos Diaz (1) got the final out to notch the save.

Joey Matulovich (0-2) suffered the loss. In his first game at Shaw Park he lasted five innings, gave up four hits, two runs (both earned). He struck out four and walked none.

Monday is an off day for Winnipeg before it starts a scheduled three-game series at home on Tuesday against Kane County with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch.

GOLDEYES SCALES

Croes in his nine-game hit streak has nine hits and eight RBI's. Croes had five RBI's in this series.

Reliever Josh Vincent through his first three games has pitched 7 2/3 shutout innings.

Despite only three hits and four runs, eight-of-the-nine Winnipeg starters reached base safely.

Winnipeg all-time against Lake Country is 7-2. The teams will meet again in two weeks in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.

