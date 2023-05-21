Fargo-Moorhead Takes Series Finale, 6-4

ROSEMONT, ILL. - After four consecutive Dogs wins, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks started hot and closed out a 6-4 win at Impact Field. Starting pitcher Kevin McGovern allowed just one run over 5.1 innings, and Dillon Thomas mashed a ninth inning home run to key the victory.

Three Key Plays:

With the potential walk-off run at home plate, with two outs in the ninth, Dogs third baseman Cody Bohanek hit a ground ball to the right side. RedHawks first baseman Correlle Prime laid out to snare the ball and flipped it to pitcher Reid Birlingmair to end the game and secure the win.

The Dogs were threatening in the eighth inning when Fargo-Moorhead catcher B.J. Lopez threw out General McArthur IV on a steal attempt. Then, Tanner Riley struck out Donivan Williams and Brennan Metzger to squash the inning.

Thomas extended the Fargo-Moorhead lead to 6-4 in the top of the ninth with a solo home run, the first visiting team home run at Impact Field in 2023.

The Arms: McGovern earned the win with 5.1 clean innings. For the Dogs, Nick Green started with four innings and allowed four runs, striking out three. Brenden Heiss, Johnathon Tripp, Dalton Sawyer and Joe Cavallaro closed it out in Chicago relief.

Players of the Game:

Dogs: Josh Altmann (2-for-4, home run, 2 RBI)

RedHawks: Kevin McGovern (5.1 IP, 1 run, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks)

