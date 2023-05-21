Birds Suffer Series Sweep at Kansas City

Kansas City, KS - The Canaries couldn't avoid the three-game series sweep on Sunday as they were dealt an 11-3 setback by Kansas City.

The Monarchs opened the scoring with an RBI sacrifice groundout in the first inning. The 1-0 lead held until the Birds tied the game with back-to-back two-out doubles from Darnell Sweeney and Welington Dotel in the top of the third. Trevor Achenbach ripped a solo homerun an inning later to give Sioux Falls a 2-1 advantage.

But Kansas City scored three times in their half of the fourth and did not trail the rest of the way. They added five runs in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth. The Canaries got a run back on a bases loaded single from Marshall Rich but could inch no closer.

Rich and Sweeney each finished with two hits to lead Sioux Falls (3-7) offensively. The Birds return home for a three-game series with Sioux City beginning Monday at 6:35pm.

