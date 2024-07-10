RailCats Suffer Blowout Loss Against Sioux Falls

July 10, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Sioux Falls, SD) It was a new week of baseball for the Gary SouthShore RailCats as they made their way over to Sioux Falls, South Dakota for a series with the first-place Canaries. The RailCats turned to Andres Diaz to go up against the high-octane offense of Sioux Falls.

Andres Diaz struggled in the first inning with Sioux Falls giving their fans plenty of runs to cheer apart. Olivier Basabe made a throwing error to score the first run, and with the bases loaded, Jordan Barth hit a ball down the left field line that rolled the whole way down into the corner and cleared the bases. After one the Canaries led 5-0.

The next inning didn't see Sioux Falls offense slow down. Back-to-back doubles by Jabari Henry and Josh Rehwaldt gave them another run, and Mike Hart scored Rehwaldt. Hunter Clanin would double the run total in the inning with a two-run home run. They would score a run in the third and the fourth, in the fourth Clanin hit his second home run off Diaz.

The RailCats were able to score their only run of the night in the top of the fifth, the ran came after Guillermo Quintana grounded out to third and Marcos Gonzalez touched the dish. Henry in the bottom of the eighth added two more RBIs as the Canaries cruised to a 13-1 win over the RailCats.

The RailCats have dropped to a 20-33 record with the loss, the 'Cats will continue the series tomorrow at 6:35 with Ryan Zimmerman going up against the RailCats, Peyton Long will make a start. The game will be broadcasted on AABaseball.TV, Mixlr, and WE.FM 95.9.

On Friday the RailCats will face off against the Chicago Dogs in for Star Wars night at the US Steel Yard. The tilt is scheduled for 6:45 and fans can purchase tickets at RailCatsBaseball.Com!

