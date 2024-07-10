Cougars Sweep Cleburne in Doubleheader

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars took over sole possession of first place in the American Association East Division by sweeping a doubleheader against the Cleburne Railroaders on Wednesday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field. Kane County (31-22) took game one 8-2 and held on 3-1 to win the second game.

In game one, Cleburne (31-24) took an early lead against Cougars' starter Nick Belzer (6-3). In the top of the first, Korey Holland led off the ballgame with a double down the left field line. After Holland moved to third on a groundout, Carter Aldrete drove him in with an infield single to make it 1-0. That would be the only run Belzer allowed, as the right-hander earned the victory by allowing just one run on four hits. Belzer also picked up a pair of strikeouts while working around three walks.

After Jacques Pucheu (5-3) cruised through the first three innings, the Cougars put up a crooked number in the bottom of the fourth. To lead off the inning, Josh Allen was hit by a pitch. Then, the Cougars racked up five straight singles, with Todd Lott, Jonah Davis, and Simon Reid all driving in a run. Along with the singles, Pucheu threw three wild pitches that all brought in runs. In total, the Cougars put up six runs in the inning and sent 10 men to the plate to take a 6-1 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Cougars added two more. With two outs, Trendon Craig reached on an error before Galli Cribbs Jr. was hit by a pitch to put a second runner aboard. Then, Armond Upshaw hit a fly ball to center field that was dropped by Brian O'Grady, allowing both runners to score and pushing the lead to 8-1.

Cleburne added a run in the top of the seventh, but the Cougars secured the 8-2 win in the first game of the day.

Game two was highlighted by a great start from southpaw Greg Mahle (4-0). Similarly to Belzer in game one, Mahle allowed just one run across five innings of work. The former Los Angeles Angel picked up four strikeouts against one walk on the way to his fourth victory of the season.

Facing Cleburne starter Luke Boyd, the Cougars took the lead in the bottom of the third. With one out, Cribbs Jr. hit a single for the first Cougars' hit of the game. Then, Hayden Dunhurst smoked a double off the wall in right field to score Cribbs Jr. and make it 1-0.

Kane County added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs, Claudio Finol ripped a double into left field to start the rally. Next up, Ernny Ordoñez hit a soft fly ball into right field that Korey Holland lost in the sunlight, allowing the ball to drop for a single that scored Finol to push the lead to two runs. One batter later, Harrison Smith blooped a double to about the same spot, scoring Ordoñez to make it 3-0.

Cleburne did push across a run in the top of the sixth on a Jaxx Groshans single. However, Garrett Williams worked out of a tough jam to keep it a 3-1 ballgame. In the ninth, Tyler Beardsley worked around a leadoff single and recorded three straight outs to earn his third save of the season.

The Cougars continue the six-game series with Cleburne on Thursday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. Left-hander Antonio Velez (2-3, 5.03 ERA) is scheduled to pitch for Cleburne against right-hander Jack Fox (5-2, 5.79 ERA) for the Cougars. Thursday's game is a Thirsty Thursday presented by Miller Lite, featuring two-dollar domestic beers, pop, and hot dogs. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

