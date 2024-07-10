All-Star Homers, But Monarchs' Rally Falls Short

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - A ninth-inning rally fell just short for the Kansas City Monarchs, who lost 5-4 to the Winnipeg Goldeyes Wednesday night from Blue Cross Park.

Kansas City (23-28) trailed 5-2 entering the ninth inning but rallied to make it a one-run game. Frankie Tostado delivered an RBI triple to left-center and scored on a throwing error from Goldeyes shortstop Andy Armstrong. Goldeyes closer Nick Trogrlic-Iverson retired the next to batters he faced to earn a six-out save.

Two All-Star catchers homered in the contest. Goldeyes backstop Rob Emery hit a solo home run to make it 2-0 in the fourth, his eighth blast of the season.

After Brian Aguilar singled to begin the fifth, Herbert Iser tied the game with a two-run homer inside the right-field foul pole, his fourth round-tripper of the year. Iser and Emery will represent the West Division at the 2024 American Association All-Star Game in Kansas City on July 23.

The Monarchs managed just two baserunners against Goldeyes ace of staff Joey Matulovich. The right-hander allowed two runs on two hits in seven innings, walking none and striking out five to earn the win.

Winnipeg (28-26) scored the game's winning run in the fifth on a base hit from Miles Simington in the fifth, scoring Ramon Bramasco.

The single chased Monarchs starter Jackson Goddard from the game. The right-hander threw 4.2 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out three.

The Goldeyes collected two key insurance runs in the eighth inning off Kansas City reliever Jackson McClelland. Keshawn Lynch made it 4-2 with a two-out RBI single, and Dayson Croes scored Winnipeg's fifth run on a wild pitch a batter later.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs and Goldeyes meet for a series finale Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Fans in Kansas City can hear the game on Sports Radio 810 WHB and watch it for free at AABaseball.tv.

