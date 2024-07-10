Goldeyes Rally to Defeat Kansas City

Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Zac Reininger

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier)

WINNIPEG, MB - Held hitless for the first five innings, the Winnipeg Goldeyes (27-26) erupted for six runs in the sixth and went on to defeat the Kansas City Monarchs 7-3 at Blue Cross Park Tuesday evening.

Kansas City (23-27) opened the scoring with two out in the top of the second inning when left fielder Joe Suozzi's base hit to right field scored shortstop Josh Bissonette.

Monarchs' starter Michael Watson's no-hit bid was broken up by centre fielder Miles Simington's leadoff single in the bottom of the sixth, after which the Goldeyes rallied. With one out, Winnipeg tied the contest on first baseman Jake McMurray's single to right field that drove in Simington. A string of RBI singles ensued, with the Goldeyes taking the lead when designated hitter Ryan Holgate brought in catcher Rob Emery with a base hit to centre. Shortstop Andy Armstrong and right fielder Max Murphy also singled in runs in the inning, while left fielder Roby Enríquez knocking in a pair.

Winnipeg extended their lead in the sixth on a two-out single to centre by third baseman Ramón Bramasco that scored second baseman Dayson Croes.

Kansas City reduced the Goldeyes' lead to four in the top of the seventh inning thanks to first baseman Frankie Tostado's double to right field that plated Suozzi, while right fielder Ross Adolph crossed the plate on second baseman Trent Giambrone's groundout to second.

Zac Reininger (W, 5-3) worked into the eighth inning and allowed three runs on ten hits. Zack Leban (L, 1-2) gave up five runs on five hits in just two thirds of an inning and was charged with the loss.

Earlier Tuesday the Goldeyes signed right-handed reliever Michael Krauza, whose previous American Association stops include Chicago, Cleburne, and Houston.

The series continues at 6:30 p.m. CDT Wednesday at Blue Cross Park, when Winnipeg's Joey Matulovich (5-2, 2.53 ERA) matches up against the Monarchs' Jackson Goddard (0-3, 5.95 ERA).

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:00 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on L'Univers de L'Info with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

