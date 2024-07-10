'Dogs Clutch Hitting Pulls Out Game Two Win

LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs (19-35) found answers late offensively to steal game two from Milwaukee (28-26), 4-2.

OF Matt Pita delivered a two-hit performance including his first homer of the year which opened the scoring a double that led off a three-run eighth.

OF Aaron Takacs came through with an RBI single to give Lincoln the lead in the eighth, his second RBI in as many games.

RHP Karan Patel posted his second quality start going 6.0 innings, surrendering three hits, and two runs which were earned on a home run, and two walks, and struck out four batters.

Lincoln opened the scoring for the second straight game with Pita's first home run of the season, a solo home run over the left field fence, a day after his three-run homer was ruled foul.

Milwaukee would strike back against Patel with a two-run shot in the fourth inning springing the Milkmen in front by a run. Those would be the only runs Patel would give up all night.

Milkmen starter LHP Jhordany Mezquita would retire 17 straight Saltdog hitters from the second to the seventh innings.

The Saltdogs jumped all over the Milkmen bullpen in the eighth scoring three times on three hits. INF Drew Devine tied the game with a sacrifice bunt, Takacs gave Lincoln the lead with an RBI single, and OF Zan Zurbrugg scored on a wild pitch to make it a two-run lead.

RHP Dan Kubiuk would come on in the ninth and record his 11th save of the year working around a leadoff walk.

Lincoln goes for the series win Thursday night at 6:35 from Franklin Field in Franklin, Wisconsin.

