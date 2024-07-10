Birds Roll Past RailCats Behind Zimmerman's Dominant Outing

Sioux Falls, SD - Ryan Zimmerman carried a perfect game into the eighth inning on Wednesday and Josh Rehwaldt drove in four as the Canaries topped Gary SouthShore 9-1 at the Bird Cage. The victory marked the franchise's 800th as members of the American Association.

Rehwaldt belted a 429-foot homerun in the sixth inning to open the scoring and added a two-run double in the seventh. Trevor Achenbach followed with an RBI sacrifice fly to put the Canaries in front 4-0 after seven innings.

The Railcats broke up Zimmerman's perfect game bid with a one-out double in the top of the eighth and scored on a two-out base hit. The Birds responded by plating five runs in the home half to break the game open. Derek Maiben and Liam Spence delivered back-to-back RBI singles before Rehwaldt tacked on a sacrifice fly. Mike Hart smacked a two-run homerun and Zimmerman retired the Railcats in order in the ninth inning.

Spencer Sarringar finished with three hits while Rehwaldt, Hart, Spence and Jabari Henry each added two. The Canaries are now 34-19 overall and will wrap up the three-game series with Gary SouthShore on Thursday.

