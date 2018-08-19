RailCats Squander Four-Run Lead in Series

August 19, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release





GARY, Ind. - A four-run lead after four innings wasn't enough for Gary as the 'Cats failed to complete the sweep over Sioux Falls with Sunday's 6-4 defeat at U.S. Yard. The loss snaps the RailCats four-game winning streak and puts them in a first-place tie with the Saints Paul Saints in the North Division.

Tied 4-4 after eight innings, Sioux Falls (35-51) took their first and only lead of the entire series with two runs in the ninth. Jordan Smith reached on a one-out walk before stealing second to begin the inning. Dan Motl followed with a double to right-center, moving Smith up to third. Former RailCat Mitch Glasser put Sioux Falls in front for good with a two-run single past a drawn in infield on an 0-2 pitch for the final runs of the series.

Gary (48-36) scored three of their four runs in the second to take a 3-0 lead. Andy Paz reached on a fielder's choice for the first out of the frame before Garrett Copeland drew a five-pitch walk. Andy De Jesus followed Copeland with a two-run triple down into the right field corner for the first runs of the game before Fabio drove in De Jesus with an RBI single to center on the very next pitch from Canaries starter Mark Seyler.

The RailCats increased their lead to 4-0 with a two-out run in the fourth. Fabio drew a two-out walk before swiping second for his team-high 12th stolen base. Will Savage then scored Fabio with an RBI single into right field for Gary's final run.

Sioux Falls got on the scoreboard with a pair of runs in the fifth, cutting the Gary lead in half. Jordan Dean singled to right to begin the inning before Smith moved him up to second with a single to right. Motl then brought Dean around to score from second and advanced Smith to third with an RBI single to center. Glasser followed with a successful safety squeeze bunt, bringing in Smith from third.

The Canaries tied the game at 4-4 with two more runs in the seventh. Maxx Garrett led off the inning with a home run to left, making it a 4-3 contest. The homer was Garrett's second of the series and his 11th of the year. Motl reached base for the second of three times with a one-out walk before moving up to second on Glasser's groundout to second. David Bergin followed Glasser with a two-out RBI single up the middle, plating Motl from second.

Adam Quintana (2-2) was charged with the loss after allowing two runs on two hits and one walk in the top of the ninth. Former RailCat Ryan Fritze (3-2) recorded his first win against his former club after striking out the side in the bottom of the eighth while Kyle Schepel (11) secured the win with a hitless bottom of the ninth in the save.

Gary resumes their suspended contest from game two of July 4th's doubleheader on Monday in Rosemont, Ill., against the Chicago Dogs at 5:05 p.m. Play will pick up in the top of the third inning with the RailCats trailing the Dogs, 2-0. Monday's originally scheduled game will then follow 30 minutes after the resumption of the suspended game concludes. Neither team has announced their starting pitcher for Monday's originally scheduled game.

Gary returns home on Thursday fora doubleheader against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks after the two teams were postponed in Fargo, N.D., back on July 19th. Game one will begin at 5 p.m. with game two following 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Thursday features a Throwback Jersey Auction, presented by Rieth-Riley, and is another Beer and Dog Thursday, presented by Miller Lite & GFS, and a Gerber Collision and Glass Thursday. Beer and Dog Thursday's include $2.50 hot dogs, $1.50 domestic drafts and $3.00 select premium drafts.

Jared Shlensky and Brennan Mense bring you all 100 RailCats game this season on WEFM (95.9 FM) and online at railcatsbaseball.com. Ticket packages for the 2018 Gary SouthShore RailCats season are available online at railcatsbaseball.com and can also be purchased by calling the RailCats ticket line at (219) 882-BALL. The RailCats box office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.