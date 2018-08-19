Explorers Sweep Goldeyes at Home

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes fell 6-2 to the Sioux City Explorers at Shaw Park on Sunday afternoon.

Tied at two in the top of the fifth, a two-out RBI single to centre from Nate Samson scored Daniel Jackson and gave the Explorers the go-ahead (and game-winning) run.

The Explorers jumped to an early start, scoring two runs in the top of the first. Michael Lang hit a leadoff single and advanced to third on a hit-and-run single from Nate Samson. A wild pitch from Goldeyes starting pitcher Alex Boshers put both runners in scoring position. Dean Green swung on the first ball pitched and lined a base-hit to centerfield that scored both Lang and Samson.

The Fish tied up the game in the fourth. Josh Mazzola hit a leadoff single. He was driven in on a towering home run Grant Heyman.

After their go-ahead run in the fifth, the Explorers added to their lead in the eighth. With the bases loaded, Jose Sermo scored on a groundout from Dexture McCall.

In the ninth, the Explorers made it a 5-2 game when Green drew a bases loaded walk, forcing in Luis Durango. On a line drive by Jay Baum to right field, Lang scored the final run of the game. Josh McAdams made an impressive throw to Tyler Baker, who tagged Samson at the plate to save a run.

Explorers starting pitcher Jason Garcia picked up the win, allowing two earned runs on seven hits through six and a third innings. Boshers took the loss for the Fish, allowing three earned runs on seven hits through six and a third innings.

